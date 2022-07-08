Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,938,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $234,465,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $139,410,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,486 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Bank of America by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

NYSE:BAC opened at $31.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.49. The company has a market capitalization of $256.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $30.45 and a 52-week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

