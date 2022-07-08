Bank of America Upgrades Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) to Buy

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 8th.

NASDAQ SABR opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.97. Sabre has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $584.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.43 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sabre will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SABR. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sabre by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 10,465,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,951 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its position in Sabre by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 22,672,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $194,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,769 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Sabre by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,903,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $56,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,701 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sabre by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,816,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Sabre by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,359,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,475 shares during the last quarter.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

