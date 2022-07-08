Barclays Analysts Give T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) a $150.00 Price Target

Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a $177.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, June 20th. Benchmark boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $165.78.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $136.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $170.32 billion, a PE ratio of 60.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.87. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 703.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $656,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 552 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $2,592,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Company Profile (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.