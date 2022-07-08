Barclays Cuts Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Price Target to $16.00

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $27.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 72.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.20 to $19.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE:VLRS opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.15. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.20). Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 71.25%. The business had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 1,375,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after buying an additional 800,784 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 36,086.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 610,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after buying an additional 609,142 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 443.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 694,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,475,000 after purchasing an additional 566,532 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,738,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,202,000 after purchasing an additional 560,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 741,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,487,000 after purchasing an additional 460,411 shares during the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

