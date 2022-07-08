Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.09

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.09 and last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 244433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCS. Citigroup upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.06.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Barclays had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 36,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 11,419 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter worth $1,242,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 163,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 23,399 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter worth $5,175,000. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

