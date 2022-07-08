Barclays Trims RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Target Price to $15.00

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust to $17.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Shares of RLJ opened at $11.26 on Thursday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.78.

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.79 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 26.67% and a negative return on equity of 11.58%. The company’s revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLJ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,389,000 after buying an additional 1,091,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,993,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,627,000 after buying an additional 1,038,447 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,806,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 2,300,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,043,000 after buying an additional 690,786 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $8,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

