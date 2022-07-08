Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Price Target Increased to GBX 690 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYFGet Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 670 ($8.11) to GBX 690 ($8.36) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BZLYF. Investec cut Beazley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Beazley from GBX 500 ($6.05) to GBX 540 ($6.54) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Beazley from GBX 589 ($7.13) to GBX 598 ($7.24) in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC lowered Beazley from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $571.14.

Shares of BZLYF opened at $5.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.86. Beazley has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $6.92.

About Beazley (Get Rating)

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

