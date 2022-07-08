BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock Price Down 5.5% on Insider Selling

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $180.53 and last traded at $183.70. Approximately 1,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 307,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.48.

Specifically, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $46,757.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lai Wang sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $93,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,465 shares of company stock worth $2,229,388. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BGNE shares. StockNews.com downgraded BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BeiGene from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BeiGene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.52) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.41 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 218.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of BeiGene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 139.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BeiGene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

