Bell Bank Buys Shares of 300 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Bell Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $607.45 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $747.42. The firm has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $622.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $639.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REGN. Cowen raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.43.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total value of $722,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,905,518.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $734.06, for a total value of $1,366,819.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,099,820.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,162 shares of company stock worth $2,801,101. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

