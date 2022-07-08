Bell Bank Takes Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Bell Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mplx by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mplx by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mplx by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its position in shares of Mplx by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 44,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Mplx by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MPLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mplx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mplx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.71.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $28.99 on Friday. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.57.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Mplx had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 95.27%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

