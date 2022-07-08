Benchmark Begins Coverage on MRC Global (NYSE:MRC)

Benchmark started coverage on shares of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MRC Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded MRC Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, MRC Global has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

Get MRC Global alerts:

NYSE:MRC opened at $9.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $781.40 million, a P/E ratio of -40.70 and a beta of 1.98. MRC Global has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $13.44.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 14.63% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. MRC Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MRC Global will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in MRC Global by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 634,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 448,527 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in MRC Global by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 126,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 17,118 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MRC Global in the 4th quarter worth about $894,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 25.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 536,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after buying an additional 107,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,374,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,100,000 after buying an additional 13,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

About MRC Global (Get Rating)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.