Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 240 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,886 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Visa by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,090,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,232,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,000,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,363 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V stock opened at $202.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $385.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.84.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

