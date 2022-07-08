Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seascape Capital Management increased its position in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 509 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.53.

GOOG stock opened at $2,386.12 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,044.16 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,262.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,554.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 555,362 shares of company stock worth $32,765,727. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

