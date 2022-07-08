BHP Group (LON:BHP) Given New GBX 2,200 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,700 ($32.70) to GBX 2,200 ($26.64) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.25) to GBX 2,200 ($26.64) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,590 ($31.36) to GBX 2,510 ($30.39) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($32.70) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.70) to GBX 2,400 ($29.06) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,287.14 ($27.70).

Shares of LON:BHP opened at GBX 2,171 ($26.29) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,501.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,543.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09. BHP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,774.56 ($21.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,040 ($36.81). The firm has a market cap of £109.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

