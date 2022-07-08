BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Position Lowered by Burleson & Company LLC

Burleson & Company LLC lessened its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,016,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 36.0% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 50,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,958,000 after purchasing an additional 13,485 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.3% during the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 8,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.93.

In related news, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $623.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $625.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $725.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $575.60 and a one year high of $973.16. The company has a market capitalization of $94.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.06%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

