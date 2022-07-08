Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Receives $29.81 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.81.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund stock opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.94. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $38.32.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $463,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,929,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $987,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

