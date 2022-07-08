Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Receives $29.81 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.81.
Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th.
Shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund stock opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.94. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $38.32.
About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (Get Rating)
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL)
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Is Roblox A Good Play For The 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.