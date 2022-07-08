Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. cut its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,472 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $5,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 370.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 274,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,548,000 after purchasing an additional 216,374 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 45.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 3.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $1,656,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,198,000 after acquiring an additional 30,557 shares in the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $54.81 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1-year low of $43.46 and a 1-year high of $117.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.43.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.79). The business had revenue of $62.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.98 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 35.24% and a negative net margin of 293.97%. The company’s revenue was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.72) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $114,022.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,215.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BPMC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $92.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut Blueprint Medicines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $123.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

