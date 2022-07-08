Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BPMC has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an underweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.54.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $54.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.43. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $43.46 and a 1-year high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $62.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.98 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 35.24% and a negative net margin of 293.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.72) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -7.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $114,022.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,215.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,500,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,745,000 after buying an additional 106,541 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 352,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,728,000 after buying an additional 39,293 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,066,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,245,000 after acquiring an additional 135,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $821,000. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

About Blueprint Medicines (Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.