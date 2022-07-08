boohoo group (LON:BOO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $51.40

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 51.40 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 55.06 ($0.67), with a volume of 13207496 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.48 ($0.67).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BOO. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on boohoo group from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 140 ($1.70) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.82) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 230 ($2.79) to GBX 140 ($1.70) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 65 ($0.79) to GBX 45 ($0.54) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut boohoo group to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 85 ($1.03) in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, boohoo group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 188.89 ($2.29).

Get boohoo group alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 71.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of £751.69 million and a PE ratio of -198.47.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.