Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC reduced its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,122,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,745,000 after buying an additional 101,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,080,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,221,000 after buying an additional 31,880 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,763,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,697,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,511,000 after purchasing an additional 406,020 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,274,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,832,000 after purchasing an additional 212,915 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAH. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.10.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.80, for a total value of $3,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,939,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 8,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $731,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,500 shares in the company, valued at $16,425,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,377 shares of company stock worth $22,471,598. 2.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $92.39 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $93.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 54.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

