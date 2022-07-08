Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Boston Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.42.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

BSX opened at $37.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.92. The company has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.42, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.65%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $333,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,555,456.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $499,999.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,225.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,489 shares of company stock worth $1,414,250. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.