Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 103.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,201 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $13,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 2,269.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BYD opened at $51.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.28. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $47.66 and a 12-month high of $72.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $860.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.15 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 43.32% and a net margin of 15.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 101,675 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $6,085,248.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,261,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,492,515.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 70,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $4,147,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,986,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,701,428.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,365 shares of company stock valued at $14,862,264 over the last ninety days. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on BYD. Morgan Stanley cut Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

