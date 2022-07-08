Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $215.40

Bridgepoint Group plc (LON:BPT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 215.40 ($2.61) and last traded at GBX 216 ($2.62), with a volume of 345681 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 223 ($2.70).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Bridgepoint Group from GBX 570 ($6.90) to GBX 480 ($5.81) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup upgraded Bridgepoint Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($5.81) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 13.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 280.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 366.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.84.

Bridgepoint Group plc operates as a private equity and credit fund manager in Europe, the United States, and China. The company invests in the middle market private assets. It specialises and invests in private equity and credit internationally across six principal sectors, including business services, consumer, financial services, healthcare, advanced industrials, and technology.

