Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) Shares Sold by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) by 93.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bridgetown were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTWN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bridgetown during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bridgetown by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 32,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 12,773 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Vazirani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,946,000. Finally, Arena Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,910,000. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BTWN opened at $9.93 on Friday. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.44. The company has a market cap of $738.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of -0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

