British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Insider Irvinder Goodhew Buys 3,199 Shares

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Rating) insider Irvinder Goodhew acquired 3,199 shares of British Land stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 450 ($5.45) per share, with a total value of £14,395.50 ($17,432.19).
Shares of BLND opened at GBX 465 ($5.63) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £4.31 billion and a PE ratio of 451.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 502.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 518.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.31. British Land Company Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 440.20 ($5.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 563.80 ($6.83).
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 11.60 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from British Land’s previous dividend of $10.32. British Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.47%.
About British Land (Get Rating)
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.
