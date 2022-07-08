British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Insider Irvinder Goodhew Buys 3,199 Shares

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Rating) insider Irvinder Goodhew acquired 3,199 shares of British Land stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 450 ($5.45) per share, with a total value of £14,395.50 ($17,432.19).

Shares of BLND opened at GBX 465 ($5.63) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £4.31 billion and a PE ratio of 451.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 502.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 518.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.31. British Land Company Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 440.20 ($5.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 563.80 ($6.83).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 11.60 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from British Land’s previous dividend of $10.32. British Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.47%.

BLND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.75) price target on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($7.87) price target on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 580 ($7.02) to GBX 540 ($6.54) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 549.17 ($6.65).

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

