Brokerages Set Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) PT at GBX 3,427.13

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2022

Shares of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLNGet Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,427.13 ($41.50).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DLN shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,700 ($44.81) to GBX 3,500 ($42.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($33.91) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($33.30) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,667 ($32.30) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of Derwent London stock opened at GBX 2,726 ($33.01) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,865.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,109.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,216.96. Derwent London has a 12 month low of GBX 2,554 ($30.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,850 ($46.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

