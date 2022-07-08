Brokerages Set EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Target Price at $412.50

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $412.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of EQT AB (publ) from SEK 380 to SEK 400 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup raised shares of EQT AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays started coverage on EQT AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on EQT AB (publ) from SEK 612 to SEK 425 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Get EQT AB (publ) alerts:

EQBBF stock opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.93. EQT AB has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $60.77.

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to make investments globally. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional offices in Sydney, Australia and Tokyo, Japan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQT AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.