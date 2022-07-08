Brokerages Set K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) PT at C$44.63

Shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$44.63.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Laurentian reduced their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$56.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$57.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

TSE KBL opened at C$32.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$32.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$345.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.05. K-Bro Linen has a 1-year low of C$29.60 and a 1-year high of C$45.08.

K-Bro Linen ( TSE:KBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$61.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$59.16 million. On average, analysts predict that K-Bro Linen will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 193.55%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ryo Utahara sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.80, for a total value of C$26,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$89,609.60.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

