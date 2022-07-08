Brokerages Set Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Target Price at $20.22

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.22.

MCW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCW opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.81. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion and a PE ratio of -98.42. Mister Car Wash has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $219.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.17 million. Mister Car Wash had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mister Car Wash news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 5,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $61,685.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 838,524 shares in the company, valued at $9,617,870.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 34,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $392,446.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,838,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,553,786.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,513 shares of company stock worth $510,564 over the last quarter. Insiders own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. now owns 219,213,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,981 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mister Car Wash by 23.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,989,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,664 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mister Car Wash by 24.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,091,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,990 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Mister Car Wash by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,568,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,192,000 after acquiring an additional 125,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crow s Nest Holdings LP grew its stake in Mister Car Wash by 221.1% during the first quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 3,784,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,011 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 396 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.