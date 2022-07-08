Brokerages Set Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target at C$34.44

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$34.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QBR.B shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares raised Quebecor to a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, June 19th. CIBC decreased their target price on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$36.00 target price on Quebecor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of Quebecor stock opened at C$27.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.61. Quebecor has a 12 month low of C$26.03 and a 12 month high of C$33.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.27. The stock has a market cap of C$6.58 billion and a PE ratio of 12.06.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

