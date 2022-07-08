Brokerages Set TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Target Price at C$33.59

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$33.59.

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC cut shares of TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of TELUS to a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$33.50 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of TELUS to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of TSE T opened at C$28.92 on Tuesday. TELUS has a one year low of C$27.34 and a one year high of C$34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.33, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$31.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.14.

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Rating ) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.339 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 102.98%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

