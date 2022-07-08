Brokerages Set Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) PT at $10.17

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEVA. Bank of America upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

In related news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $1,068,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,401.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,112,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 156,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,913,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,641,000 after acquiring an additional 130,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. 45.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average is $8.50.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 24.04% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.