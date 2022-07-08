Brokerages Set Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) PT at $70.80

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.80.

Several brokerages recently commented on TCBI. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $54.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.54. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $48.79 and a 52-week high of $71.60.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $203.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.06 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 7.80%. Texas Capital Bancshares’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Larry L. Helm acquired 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $297,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,068,080.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.91 per share, with a total value of $111,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,909.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 20,700 shares of company stock worth $1,087,345. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 21,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

