Brokerages Set Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Price Target at $1,386.67

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,386.67.

TPRKY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,100 ($25.43) to GBX 1,500 ($18.16) in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,600 ($19.38) to GBX 1,060 ($12.84) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Travis Perkins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

TPRKY opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.12.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.