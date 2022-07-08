Brokerages Set Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Price Target at GBX 3,422.73

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,646.25 ($44.15).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,900 ($35.12) to GBX 2,350 ($28.46) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Wizz Air from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($35.12) target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wizz Air to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 3,500 ($42.38) to GBX 3,300 ($39.96) in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($52.07) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

LON:WIZZ opened at GBX 1,807 ($21.88) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,562.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,257.54. Wizz Air has a 52-week low of GBX 1,664 ($20.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,478 ($66.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of £2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

