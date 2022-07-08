Brokers Issue Forecasts for Seiko Epson Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SEKEY)

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Seiko Epson in a report released on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo forecasts that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Seiko Epson’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Seiko Epson’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS.
Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.42. Seiko Epson had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion.
About Seiko Epson (Get Rating)
Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments.
