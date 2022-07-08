Brokers Offer Predictions for Canaan Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Canaan in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 6th. DA Davidson analyst H. Chung now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Canaan’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Canaan’s FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Canaan in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Canaan in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Canaan stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $693.55 million, a P/E ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 3.80. Canaan has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $11.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.41.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $213.92 million for the quarter. Canaan had a net margin of 39.61% and a return on equity of 76.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Canaan during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Canaan by 185.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Canaan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canaan during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Canaan by 990.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

