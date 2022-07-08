Brokers Set Expectations for CES Energy Solutions Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CES Energy Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 4th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.21. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CES Energy Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CES Energy Solutions’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$401.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$395.93 million.

CEU has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$3.25 to C$3.35 in a report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.30 to C$3.60 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.47.

Shares of CEU stock opened at C$2.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.45. The firm has a market cap of C$613.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of C$1.36 and a 1 year high of C$3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.34.

In related news, Director Philip Scherman purchased 42,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 341,069 shares in the company, valued at C$801,512.15. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 48,222 shares of company stock valued at $114,324.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

