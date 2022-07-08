Brokers Set Expectations for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HENKY)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €80.00 ($83.33) to €75.00 ($78.13) in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Societe Generale cut shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €74.00 ($77.08) to €70.00 ($72.92) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

HENKY opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $24.27.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

