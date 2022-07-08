BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQUARE stock opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.53. BSQUARE has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99.

Get BSQUARE alerts:

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BSQUARE stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BSQUARE Co. ( NASDAQ:BSQR Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.49% of BSQUARE as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSQUARE Company Profile (Get Rating)

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.