Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Bureau Veritas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Wells now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Bureau Veritas’ current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bureau Veritas’ FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bureau Veritas in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.50 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Bureau Veritas from €29.50 ($30.73) to €30.00 ($31.25) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Bureau Veritas from €29.00 ($30.21) to €26.00 ($27.08) in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bureau Veritas from €30.00 ($31.25) to €30.80 ($32.08) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Bureau Veritas from €25.00 ($26.04) to €24.00 ($25.00) in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.38.

Bureau Veritas stock opened at $25.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.78. Bureau Veritas has a 12-month low of $25.27 and a 12-month high of $34.34.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.