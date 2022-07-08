Burleson & Company LLC Buys 686 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 98.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 47,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 55,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $40.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.18. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.