Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN) Insider Simon G. M. Caffyn Buys 5,000 Shares

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN – Get Rating) insider Simon G. M. Caffyn purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 526 ($6.37) per share, for a total transaction of £26,300 ($31,847.91).

Shares of LON:CFYN opened at GBX 550 ($6.66) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 561.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 560.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02. Caffyns plc has a one year low of GBX 403 ($4.88) and a one year high of GBX 650 ($7.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a GBX 15 ($0.18) dividend. This is a positive change from Caffyns’s previous dividend of $7.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. Caffyns’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.07%.

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the south-east of the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tires, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, LEVC, Lotus, MG, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, and Volvo.

