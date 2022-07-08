Calton & Associates Inc. Has $2.09 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 44,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $72.94 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $70.09 and a 12-month high of $91.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.45.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.