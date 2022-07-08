Calton & Associates Inc. Has $6.64 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 102.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,526 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 21,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $46.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.04. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

