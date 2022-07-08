Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.71.

NYSE:CM opened at $48.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.75. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $46.87 and a fifty-two week high of $66.24.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($1.15). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 26.74%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.62%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

