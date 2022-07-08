Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Lowered to “Hold” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$150.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$172.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$156.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a C$175.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a market perform rating to a buy rating and set a C$170.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a C$167.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$154.09.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$146.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$101.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$145.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$153.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$128.50 and a 1-year high of C$171.48.

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.36 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.65 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 7.7800002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.7325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 17,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.02, for a total transaction of C$2,483,011.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,211,876.38. Also, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 12,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.58, for a total transaction of C$1,904,487.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,811,057 shares in the company, valued at C$1,993,178,107.68. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,051,900 shares of company stock worth $156,357,001.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.