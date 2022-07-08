Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $2.33. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Canopy Growth traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 102734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 256.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 7.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.46.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.34 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 53.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

