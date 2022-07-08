Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target Lowered to C$5.00 at Scotiabank

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CS. TD Securities reduced their price target on Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial cut Capstone Copper from an outperform spec overweight rating to a sector perform spec overwgt rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$7.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capstone Copper currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$7.42.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

Shares of TSE CS opened at C$3.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.72. Capstone Copper has a 52 week low of C$2.77 and a 52 week high of C$7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 6.59.

Capstone Copper ( TSE:CS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$339.59 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capstone Copper will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley Mercer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.02, for a total transaction of C$100,306.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,696 shares in the company, valued at C$500,005.35.

About Capstone Copper (Get Rating)

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.