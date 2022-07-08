Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $115.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Carrols Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $5.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.26.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $399.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 1,026 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.